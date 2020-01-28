Construction Law Directory

AMBROSE, DILLON J.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1410
Email: dambrose@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law
ANZELMO, ANTHONY
Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5421
Email: anthony.anzelmo@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, product liability litigation, insurance litigation, tax litigation
Service Areas: Wisconsin
BRAZA, JAMES E.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1421
Email: jbraza@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions and Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings
CARR, DAVID
Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5483
Email: david.carr@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, product liability litigation, insurance litigation
Service Areas: Wisconsin
CHARTRE, LYDIA
Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5418
Email: lydia.chartre@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law, corporate, HOA
Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois
CRANLEY, PAUL
Husch Blackwell LLP
33 East Main Street
Suite 300
Madison, WI 53701-1379
Phone: 608.258.7124
Email: paul.cranley@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, insurance litigation, complex commercial litigation, product liability litigation
Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois
FITZGERALD, MOLLY
Halloin Law Group, S.C.
839 North Jefferson Street
Suite 503
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-732-2424
Email: mfitzgerald@halloinlawgroup.com
Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery
Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin
FRYE, SEAN
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2287
Email: sfrye@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Environmental, Water Law, DOT
GALLO, DON
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262-409-2283
Email: dgallo@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Environmental, Regulatory Compliance, DNR
GLAZER, SAUL
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-260-2473
Email: sglazer@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation, Lien Claims, Employment Matters
GODAR, THOMAS
Husch Blackwell LLP
33 East Main Street
Suite 300
Madison, WI 53701-1379
Phone: 608.234.6064
Email: thomas.godar@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law, employment law
Service Areas: Wisconsin
HABICH, ROBERT W.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1474
Email: rhabich@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Commercial Finance, Construction, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate
HALL, AARON E.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1411
Email: ahall@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes
HALLOIN, SCOTT
Halloin Law Group, S.C.
839 North Jefferson Street
Suite 503
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-732-2424
Email: shalloin@halloinlawgroup.com
Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery
Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin
HOFBAUER, TOM
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2279
Email: thofbauer@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation/Arbitration
HURTADO, KIMBERLY A.
Hurtado Zimmerman SC
1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: khurtado@hzattys.com
Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law
IRVINE, JAMES
Halloin Law Group, S.C.
839 North Jefferson Street
Suite 503
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-732-2424
Email: jirvine@ halloinlawgroup.com
Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com
Practice Areas: Business litigation, construction litigation, real estate litigation, and insurance claims and recovery
Service Area: Wisconsin
JAEKELS, CHRISTOPHER J.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1409
Email: cjaekels@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Real Estate, Land Use, Zoning, Corporate Regulatory, Environmental Law
JOHNSON, VALERIE
Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5542
Email: valerie.johnston@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law, real estate law
Service Areas: Wisconsin
KAMINSKY, DANIEL A.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1431
Email: dkaminsky@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Real Estate
KAY, ALEXANDER T.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1440
Email: akay@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Real Estate, Mergers and Acquisitions
KROES, BRYAN T.
Hurtado Zimmerman SC
1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: bkroes@hzattys.com
Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law
LEVY, JOSHUA
Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5554
Email: joshua.levy@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution
Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan
McCLEAN, MATTHEW R.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1420
Email: mmcclean@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Environmental Law
MEIER, ERIC
Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5413
Email: eric.meier@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, complex commercial litigation, employment law
Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan
MILES, ELIZABETH K.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1491
Email: emiles@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law
MISKE, DANIEL
Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5311
Email: daniel.miske@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, corporate, HOA
Service Areas: Wisconsin
OLSON, MITCH
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6724
Email: molson@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Aggregate Permitting, Frac Sand Mining, Environmental, Regulation & Disputes
PFEIL, BRIAN J.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1414
Email: bpfeil@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation
PROCTOR, ROBERT
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6762
Email: rprocter@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Aggregate Permitting, Antitrust, Competition & Product Distribution, Business, Corporate & Securities, Cannabis & Hemp, Concrete, Condemnation & Eminent Domain, Condominium & Hotel, Condominium Development & Conversions, Construction, Construction Business Issues, Contract Negotiation & Drafting, Craft Brewing, Distribution & Franchise, Frac Sand Mining, Insurance, Mergers, Acquisitions & Business Reorganizations, Real Estate, Zoning, Land Use & Development
SANDERS, ROBERT
Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5458
Email: robert.sanders@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law, employment litigation
Service Areas: Wisconsin
SCHACHT, SAMANTHA
Husch Blackwell LLP
33 East Main Street
Suite 300
Madison, WI 53701-1379
Phone: 608.234.6120
Email: samantha.schacht@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law
Service Areas: Wisconsin
SCHELLINGER, SUSAN G.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1492
Email: sschellinger@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings
SHADMAN EMERSON, SHEILA
Halloin Law Group, S.C.
839 North Jefferson Street
Suite 503
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-732-2424
Email: sshadmanemerson@halloinlawgroup.com
Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery
Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin
SPOTT, RYAN M.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1478
Email: rspott@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Municipal Law, Real Estate
STEVENS, PATRICK
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2296
Email: pstevens@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Environmental, Environmental Management Issues, Environmental Regulation & Disputes, Governmental, Administrative & Regulated Industry, Real Estate, Zoning, Land Use & Development, Transportation, Water Law, Wisconsin DOT
SWEENEY, BUCK
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6743
Email: csweeney@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: OSHA/MSHA, Contracts, Environmental, Lien Claims, Trucking/Transportation, DOT, Permitting/Licensing, Frac Sand Mining
TIERNEY IV, JOSEPH E.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1471
Email: jtierney@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Real Estate, Construction, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Law
VAN SOMEREN, MICHAEL
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1433
Email: mvansomeren@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate
WARPINSKI, TED A.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
318 S. Washington St., Suite 300
Green Bay, WI 54301
Phone: 920-431-2236
Email: twarpinski@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Environmental Law
WIESNER, RYAN M.
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1443
Email: rwiesner@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Litigation
WOOD, LISA KLEINER
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1416
Email: lwood@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Mergers and Acquisitions
ZIMMERMAN, BRIAN R.
Hurtado Zimmerman SC
1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: bzimmerman@hzattys.com
Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law