Construction Law Directory

By: Rick Benedict January 28, 2020 6:00 am

AMBROSE, DILLON J.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1410
Email: dambrose@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law

ANZELMO, ANTHONY

Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5421
Email: anthony.anzelmo@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, product liability litigation, insurance litigation, tax litigation
Service Areas: Wisconsin

BRAZA, JAMES E.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1421
Email: jbraza@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions and Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings

CARR, DAVID

Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5483
Email: david.carr@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, product liability litigation, insurance litigation
Service Areas: Wisconsin

CHARTRE, LYDIA

Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5418
Email: lydia.chartre@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law, corporate, HOA
Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois

CRANLEY, PAUL

Husch Blackwell LLP
33 East Main Street
Suite 300
Madison, WI 53701-1379
Phone: 608.258.7124
Email: paul.cranley@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, insurance litigation, complex commercial litigation, product liability litigation
Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois

FITZGERALD, MOLLY

Halloin Law Group, S.C.
839 North Jefferson Street
Suite 503
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-732-2424
Email: mfitzgerald@halloinlawgroup.com
Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery
Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin

FRYE, SEAN

Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2287
Email: sfrye@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Environmental, Water Law, DOT

GALLO, DON

Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262-409-2283
Email: dgallo@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Environmental, Regulatory Compliance, DNR

GLAZER, SAUL

Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-260-2473
Email: sglazer@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation, Lien Claims, Employment Matters

GODAR, THOMAS

Husch Blackwell LLP
33 East Main Street
Suite 300
Madison, WI 53701-1379
Phone: 608.234.6064
Email: thomas.godar@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law, employment law
Service Areas: Wisconsin

HABICH, ROBERT W.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1474
Email: rhabich@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Commercial Finance, Construction, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate

HALL, AARON E.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1411
Email: ahall@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes

HALLOIN, SCOTT

Halloin Law Group, S.C.
839 North Jefferson Street
Suite 503
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-732-2424
Email: shalloin@halloinlawgroup.com
Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery
Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin

HOFBAUER, TOM

Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2279
Email: thofbauer@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation/Arbitration

HURTADO, KIMBERLY A.

Hurtado Zimmerman SC
1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: khurtado@hzattys.com
Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law

IRVINE, JAMES

Halloin Law Group, S.C.
839 North Jefferson Street
Suite 503
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-732-2424
Email: jirvine@ halloinlawgroup.com
Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com
Practice Areas: Business litigation, construction litigation, real estate litigation, and insurance claims and recovery
Service Area: Wisconsin

JAEKELS, CHRISTOPHER J.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1409
Email: cjaekels@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Real Estate, Land Use, Zoning, Corporate Regulatory, Environmental Law

JOHNSON, VALERIE

Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5542
Email: valerie.johnston@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law, real estate law
Service Areas: Wisconsin

KAMINSKY, DANIEL A.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1431
Email: dkaminsky@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Real Estate

KAY, ALEXANDER T.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1440
Email: akay@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Real Estate, Mergers and Acquisitions

KROES, BRYAN T.

Hurtado Zimmerman SC
1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: bkroes@hzattys.com
Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law

LEVY, JOSHUA

Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5554
Email: joshua.levy@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution
Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan

McCLEAN, MATTHEW R.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1420
Email: mmcclean@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Environmental Law

MEIER, ERIC

Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5413
Email: eric.meier@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, complex commercial litigation, employment law
Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan

MILES, ELIZABETH K.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1491
Email: emiles@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law

MISKE, DANIEL

Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5311
Email: daniel.miske@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, corporate, HOA
Service Areas: Wisconsin

OLSON, MITCH

Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6724
Email: molson@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Aggregate Permitting, Frac Sand Mining, Environmental, Regulation & Disputes

PFEIL, BRIAN J.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1414
Email: bpfeil@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation

PROCTOR, ROBERT

Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6762
Email: rprocter@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Aggregate Permitting, Antitrust, Competition & Product Distribution, Business, Corporate & Securities, Cannabis & Hemp, Concrete, Condemnation & Eminent Domain, Condominium & Hotel, Condominium Development & Conversions, Construction, Construction Business Issues, Contract Negotiation & Drafting, Craft Brewing, Distribution & Franchise, Frac Sand Mining, Insurance, Mergers, Acquisitions & Business Reorganizations, Real Estate, Zoning, Land Use & Development

SANDERS, ROBERT

Husch Blackwell LLP
555 East Wells Street
Suite 1900
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819
Phone: 414.978.5458
Email: robert.sanders@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law, employment litigation
Service Areas: Wisconsin

SCHACHT, SAMANTHA

Husch Blackwell LLP
33 East Main Street
Suite 300
Madison, WI 53701-1379
Phone: 608.234.6120
Email: samantha.schacht@huschblackwell.com
Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com
Practice Areas: Construction law
Service Areas: Wisconsin

SCHELLINGER, SUSAN G.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1492
Email: sschellinger@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings

SHADMAN EMERSON, SHEILA

Halloin Law Group, S.C.
839 North Jefferson Street
Suite 503
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-732-2424
Email: sshadmanemerson@halloinlawgroup.com
Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com
Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery
Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin

SPOTT, RYAN M.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1478
Email: rspott@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Municipal Law, Real Estate

STEVENS, PATRICK

Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2296
Email: pstevens@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Environmental, Environmental Management Issues, Environmental Regulation & Disputes, Governmental, Administrative & Regulated Industry, Real Estate, Zoning, Land Use & Development, Transportation, Water Law, Wisconsin DOT

SWEENEY, BUCK

Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6743
Email: csweeney@axley.com
Website: http://www.axley.com
Practice Areas: OSHA/MSHA, Contracts, Environmental, Lien Claims, Trucking/Transportation, DOT, Permitting/Licensing, Frac Sand Mining

TIERNEY IV, JOSEPH E.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1471
Email: jtierney@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Real Estate, Construction, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Law

VAN SOMEREN, MICHAEL

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1433
Email: mvansomeren@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate

WARPINSKI, TED A.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
318 S. Washington St., Suite 300
Green Bay, WI 54301
Phone: 920-431-2236
Email: twarpinski@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Environmental Law

WIESNER, RYAN M.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1443
Email: rwiesner@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Litigation

WOOD, LISA KLEINER

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1416
Email: lwood@dkattorneys.com
Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Mergers and Acquisitions

ZIMMERMAN, BRIAN R.

Hurtado Zimmerman SC
1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: bzimmerman@hzattys.com
Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law

