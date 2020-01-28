Construction Law Directory

AMBROSE, DILLON J.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1410

Email: dambrose@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law

ANZELMO, ANTHONY

Husch Blackwell LLP

555 East Wells Street

Suite 1900

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819

Phone: 414.978.5421

Email: anthony.anzelmo@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, product liability litigation, insurance litigation, tax litigation

Service Areas: Wisconsin

BRAZA, JAMES E.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1421

Email: jbraza@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction Transactions and Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings

CARR, DAVID

Husch Blackwell LLP

555 East Wells Street

Suite 1900

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819

Phone: 414.978.5483

Email: david.carr@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, product liability litigation, insurance litigation

Service Areas: Wisconsin

CHARTRE, LYDIA

Husch Blackwell LLP

555 East Wells Street

Suite 1900

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819

Phone: 414.978.5418

Email: lydia.chartre@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction law, corporate, HOA

Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois

CRANLEY, PAUL

Husch Blackwell LLP

33 East Main Street

Suite 300

Madison, WI 53701-1379

Phone: 608.258.7124

Email: paul.cranley@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, insurance litigation, complex commercial litigation, product liability litigation

Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois

FITZGERALD, MOLLY

Halloin Law Group, S.C.

839 North Jefferson Street

Suite 503

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-732-2424

Email: mfitzgerald@halloinlawgroup.com

Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery

Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin

FRYE, SEAN

Axley Attorneys

N20W22981 Watertown Road

Waukesha, WI 53086

Phone: 262.409.2287

Email: sfrye@axley.com

Website: http://www.axley.com

Practice Areas: Environmental, Water Law, DOT

GALLO, DON

Axley Attorneys

N20W22981 Watertown Road

Waukesha, WI 53086

Phone: 262-409-2283

Email: dgallo@axley.com

Website: http://www.axley.com

Practice Areas: Environmental, Regulatory Compliance, DNR

GLAZER, SAUL

Axley Attorneys

2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-260-2473

Email: sglazer@axley.com

Website: http://www.axley.com

Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation, Lien Claims, Employment Matters

GODAR, THOMAS

Husch Blackwell LLP

33 East Main Street

Suite 300

Madison, WI 53701-1379

Phone: 608.234.6064

Email: thomas.godar@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction law, employment law

Service Areas: Wisconsin

HABICH, ROBERT W.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1474

Email: rhabich@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Commercial Finance, Construction, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate

HALL, AARON E.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1411

Email: ahall@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes

HALLOIN, SCOTT

Halloin Law Group, S.C.

839 North Jefferson Street

Suite 503

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-732-2424

Email: shalloin@halloinlawgroup.com

Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery

Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin

HOFBAUER, TOM

Axley Attorneys

N20W22981 Watertown Road

Waukesha, WI 53086

Phone: 262.409.2279

Email: thofbauer@axley.com

Website: http://www.axley.com

Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation/Arbitration

HURTADO, KIMBERLY A.

Hurtado Zimmerman SC

1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-6250

Email: khurtado@hzattys.com

Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com

Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law

IRVINE, JAMES

Halloin Law Group, S.C.

839 North Jefferson Street

Suite 503

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-732-2424

Email: jirvine@ halloinlawgroup.com

Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com

Practice Areas: Business litigation, construction litigation, real estate litigation, and insurance claims and recovery

Service Area: Wisconsin

JAEKELS, CHRISTOPHER J.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1409

Email: cjaekels@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Real Estate, Land Use, Zoning, Corporate Regulatory, Environmental Law

JOHNSON, VALERIE

Husch Blackwell LLP

555 East Wells Street

Suite 1900

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819

Phone: 414.978.5542

Email: valerie.johnston@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction law, real estate law

Service Areas: Wisconsin

KAMINSKY, DANIEL A.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1431

Email: dkaminsky@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Real Estate

KAY, ALEXANDER T.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1440

Email: akay@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Real Estate, Mergers and Acquisitions

KROES, BRYAN T.

Hurtado Zimmerman SC

1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-6250

Email: bkroes@hzattys.com

Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com

Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law

LEVY, JOSHUA

Husch Blackwell LLP

555 East Wells Street

Suite 1900

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819

Phone: 414.978.5554

Email: joshua.levy@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution

Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan

McCLEAN, MATTHEW R.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1420

Email: mmcclean@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Environmental Law

MEIER, ERIC

Husch Blackwell LLP

555 East Wells Street

Suite 1900

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819

Phone: 414.978.5413

Email: eric.meier@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, complex commercial litigation, employment law

Service Areas: Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan

MILES, ELIZABETH K.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1491

Email: emiles@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law

MISKE, DANIEL

Husch Blackwell LLP

555 East Wells Street

Suite 1900

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819

Phone: 414.978.5311

Email: daniel.miske@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, corporate, HOA

Service Areas: Wisconsin

OLSON, MITCH

Axley Attorneys

2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-283-6724

Email: molson@axley.com

Website: http://www.axley.com

Practice Areas: Aggregate Permitting, Frac Sand Mining, Environmental, Regulation & Disputes

PFEIL, BRIAN J.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1414

Email: bpfeil@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation

PROCTOR, ROBERT

Axley Attorneys

2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-283-6762

Email: rprocter@axley.com

Website: http://www.axley.com

Practice Areas: Aggregate Permitting, Antitrust, Competition & Product Distribution, Business, Corporate & Securities, Cannabis & Hemp, Concrete, Condemnation & Eminent Domain, Condominium & Hotel, Condominium Development & Conversions, Construction, Construction Business Issues, Contract Negotiation & Drafting, Craft Brewing, Distribution & Franchise, Frac Sand Mining, Insurance, Mergers, Acquisitions & Business Reorganizations, Real Estate, Zoning, Land Use & Development

SANDERS, ROBERT

Husch Blackwell LLP

555 East Wells Street

Suite 1900

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3819

Phone: 414.978.5458

Email: robert.sanders@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction law, employment litigation

Service Areas: Wisconsin

SCHACHT, SAMANTHA

Husch Blackwell LLP

33 East Main Street

Suite 300

Madison, WI 53701-1379

Phone: 608.234.6120

Email: samantha.schacht@huschblackwell.com

Website: Website: http://www.huschblackwell.com

Practice Areas: Construction law

Service Areas: Wisconsin

SCHELLINGER, SUSAN G.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1492

Email: sschellinger@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings

SHADMAN EMERSON, SHEILA

Halloin Law Group, S.C.

839 North Jefferson Street

Suite 503

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-732-2424

Email: sshadmanemerson@halloinlawgroup.com

Website: Website: http://www.HalloinLawGroup.com

Practice Areas: Construction litigation, real estate litigation, business litigation, and insurance claims and recovery

Service Areas: Illinois and Wisconsin

SPOTT, RYAN M.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1478

Email: rspott@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Municipal Law, Real Estate

STEVENS, PATRICK

Axley Attorneys

N20W22981 Watertown Road

Waukesha, WI 53086

Phone: 262.409.2296

Email: pstevens@axley.com

Website: http://www.axley.com

Practice Areas: Construction, Environmental, Environmental Management Issues, Environmental Regulation & Disputes, Governmental, Administrative & Regulated Industry, Real Estate, Zoning, Land Use & Development, Transportation, Water Law, Wisconsin DOT

SWEENEY, BUCK

Axley Attorneys

2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-283-6743

Email: csweeney@axley.com

Website: http://www.axley.com

Practice Areas: OSHA/MSHA, Contracts, Environmental, Lien Claims, Trucking/Transportation, DOT, Permitting/Licensing, Frac Sand Mining

TIERNEY IV, JOSEPH E.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1471

Email: jtierney@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Real Estate, Construction, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Law

VAN SOMEREN, MICHAEL

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1433

Email: mvansomeren@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate

WARPINSKI, TED A.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

318 S. Washington St., Suite 300

Green Bay, WI 54301

Phone: 920-431-2236

Email: twarpinski@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction, Environmental Law

WIESNER, RYAN M.

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1443

Email: rwiesner@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction, Litigation

WOOD, LISA KLEINER

Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-225-1416

Email: lwood@dkattorneys.com

Website: http://www.dkattorneys.com

Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Mergers and Acquisitions

ZIMMERMAN, BRIAN R.

Hurtado Zimmerman SC

1101 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-6250

Email: bzimmerman@hzattys.com

Website: Website: http://www.hurtadozimmerman.com

Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law