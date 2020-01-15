Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Abuse of Discretion

Court Error – Abuse of Discretion

By: Derek Hawkins January 15, 2020 7:11 am

S.E.M.T. appeals two orders waiving juvenile court jurisdiction over him, sending him to adult court to face charges that include first degree sexual assault and armed robbery.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo