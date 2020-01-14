Quantcast
Brady Violation

By: Derek Hawkins January 14, 2020

Joseph-Jamal Brantley appeals from a judgment convicting him after a jury found him guilty of party to a crime (PTAC) firstdegree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon, PTAC first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, PTAC armed robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon.

