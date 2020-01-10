Inmate attacks guard at maximum security prison in Boscobel

Quantcast
By: Associated Press January 10, 2020 9:19 am

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (AP) — An inmate at the state’s maximum-security prison in Grant County could be faced with an attempted-homicide charge following an attack on a prison guard.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel on Monday where a 42-year-old corrections officer had been stabbed with a homemade weapon.

The victim and another correctional officer were able to disarm the inmate.

WISC-TV reports the guard was taken to Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel for treatment of his injuries, which included a wound to his neck and face. The guard was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office says the 47-year-old inmate will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of attempted homicide.

