Home / Legal News / ‘Average Joe’ attorney Menard accused of running Ponzi scheme

‘Average Joe’ attorney Menard accused of running Ponzi scheme

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 10, 2020 1:01 pm

A new set of felony charges filed against the Milwaukee attorney Robert Menard allege he was running a Ponzi scheme and accuse him of stealing about $250,000 from his clients. Menard, who billed himself as a worker's compensation lawyer for the "Average Joe," is already faced with two other lawsuits alleging he had stolen hundreds of thousands from clients and his former business partner.

