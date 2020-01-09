Quantcast
Vocal state bar critic Steve Levine dies at age 71

Vocal state bar critic Steve Levine dies at age 71

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 9, 2020 10:35 am

Steve Levine, a Madison lawyer and vocal critic of the State Bar of Wisconsin, has died. The State Bar reports that he passed away Jan. 4 at age 71.

