4th Amendment Violation – Search and Seizure

4th Amendment Violation – Search and Seizure

By: Derek Hawkins January 8, 2020 7:39 am

Wood County appeals the circuit court order granting Trevor Krizan’s motion to suppress evidence obtained as a result of an unlawful seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

