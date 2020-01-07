von Briesen elects Susan Lovern as new president, CEO

von Briesen & Roper has elected Susan Lovern as its new president and chief executive officer, the firm announced on Monday.

Lovern began her legal career at von Briesen 25 years ago as a summer associate. She advanced to chair of the firm’s commercial and business litigation section, and she has served on the firm’s Board of Directors since 2011. She is the first woman to be named the firm’s president and CEO.

She’s held leadership roles at the Association for Women Lawyers and the Milwaukee Bar Association. She’s also won various awards for her achievements, including being named a Woman in the Law by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Lovern succeeds John Rocco, who served as interim president and CEO following the unexpected death of former president Randy Crocker in September. The firms says Rocco will resume his previous role as vice president, while retaining the responsibilities of a managing shareholder.

von Briesen employs 190 people at offices in Wisconsin, Chicago and New York.