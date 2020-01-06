Quantcast
Termination of Parental Rights

Termination of Parental Rights

By: Derek Hawkins January 6, 2020 7:59 am

M.K. appeals an order of the trial court terminating his parental rights of M.K., Jr. M.K. asserts that the court erroneously exercised its discretion in terminating his parental rights because its factual findings are not supported by the record.

