Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / OWI – Court Error – Breath Test Results

OWI – Court Error – Breath Test Results

By: Derek Hawkins January 6, 2020 8:03 am

Langlade County appeals a judgment dismissing charges against Travis Lettau of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) and operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC), both as first offenses.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo