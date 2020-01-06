Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act – Court Error – Forum Selection Clause

Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act – Court Error – Forum Selection Clause

By: Derek Hawkins January 6, 2020 8:02 am

Robert Wargaski appeals a judgment dismissing his small claims action against NCI Group, Inc. (NCI), in which he alleged a violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act (MMWA) stemming from his purchase of metal roofing panels.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo