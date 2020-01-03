Wisconsin man charged in sister’s death needs mental exam

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 57-year-old Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his sister at her home on Christmas Eve has been ordered by court to undergo an evaluation of his mental competency.

The public defender for Joseph G. Green requested the examination before a preliminary hearing, which will find if enough evidence exist for trial in Dane County.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that Green faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge for the death of his sister, 63-year-old Sheila M. Green. Police say he shot his sister numerous times at her Madison home.

Joseph Green declined to give a statement to police.

The criminal complaint against him notes that detectives found a gun and holster in a trash bin and later decided the weapon was loaded with the same ammunition as the shell casings found in Sheila Green’s house.

Joseph Green is being held on $1 million bail. His competency evaluation will decide whether he’s capable of understanding the proceedings against him so he can assist in his defense.