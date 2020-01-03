Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands’ End over uniforms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class-action lawsuits against the Wisconsin clothing manufacturer Lands’ End, claiming that uniforms they are required to wear are causing serious medical troubles.

The first lawsuit against the Atlanta-based airline was filed in October and a second one on Tuesday in federal court in Madison, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Friday. Lands’ End has its headquarters in Dodgeville, a small town about 120 miles west of Milwaukee.

The lawsuits allege that the uniforms, designed by fashion designer Zac Posen and released in May 2018, have caused Delta employees to break out in skin rashes and suffer hair loss, low counts of white-blood cells, migraines, breathing difficulties and other medical troubles.

The lawsuits claim that Lands’ End was negligent in issuing the uniforms and failing to recall them once the troubles were reported.

The Lands’ End spokeswoman Tricia Dudley declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

The lawsuits claim that the chemicals and finishes used to make high-stretch, wrinkle- and stain-resistant, waterproof, anti-static and deodorizing garments for the uniforms led to the employees’ health troubles.

More than 500 current or former employees are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. The October lawsuit was brought on the behalf of any flight attendants, customer-service agents, ramp agents or anyone else required to wear the Passport Plum uniforms.

The outfits were the first revamp of flight attendant and customer service agent uniforms since 2000. Delta has more than 60,000 uniformed workers worldwide.