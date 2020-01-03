Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Claims board denies compensation requests for shoes, ear buds

Claims board denies compensation requests for shoes, ear buds

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 3, 2020 10:42 am

Among the final claims the State of Wisconsin Claims Board considered in 2019 were one for compensation for missing sneakers and a $30.15 claim for a cable cord and ear buds. The board rejected six claims and approved one on Monday.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo