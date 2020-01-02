Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / JFC considers request to add staff at women’s prison

JFC considers request to add staff at women’s prison

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 2, 2020 2:01 pm

A Wisconsin women's prison could soon receive a new full-time staff member to help assess the effectiveness of its substance-abuse programs.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo