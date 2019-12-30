Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / 4th Amendment Violation – Unlawful Seizure and Malicious Prosecution

4th Amendment Violation – Unlawful Seizure and Malicious Prosecution

By: Derek Hawkins December 30, 2019 7:14 am

While arresting gang members in Centralia, Illinois, police officer Michael Peebles felt intimidated when Shirlena Barnes, a city resident with gang connections, drove up and yelled derogatory epithets.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo