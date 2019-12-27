Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin man facing 11th drunken driving charge

Wisconsin man facing 11th drunken driving charge

By: Associated Press December 27, 2019 1:43 pm

STOUGHTON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man is facing his 11th drunken driving charge after a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night.

The State Journal reported that Bruce Henningfield, 59, was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed, Stoughton police said in a statement.

Henningfield is accused of crashing into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of his Stoughton apartment complex and leaving the scene. A witness notified authorities and followed Henningfield to a nearby bar parking lot, police said.

Officers later stopped Henningfield, who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo