Wisconsinites receive $126,000 for alleged illegal rent, service-agreement violations

Wisconsinites receive $126,000 for alleged illegal rent, service-agreement violations

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 24, 2019 9:40 am

More than 260 Wisconsinites received restitution for alleged consumer-protection violations, according to Attorney General Josh Kaul's office. The payments for the two cases totaled more than $126,000.

