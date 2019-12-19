Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Transparency Project, FOX6 sue Evers for emails

Wisconsin Transparency Project, FOX6 sue Evers for emails

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 19, 2019 12:43 pm

The Wisconsin Transparency Project and Milwaukee TV station FOX6 are suing Gov. Tony Evers for his emails. The open-records lawsuit alleges Evers is refusing to provide copies of his emails and unlawfully insisting he won't produce the emails until the TV station provides search terms.

