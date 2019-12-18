Quantcast
La Crosse lawyer disciplined for 5th time with license suspension

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 18, 2019 1:05 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is disciplining a La Crosse lawyer for a fifth time. The latest disciplinary action against Donald Harman is a six-month license suspension stemming from misconduct in a divorce case.

