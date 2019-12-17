Quantcast
Wisconsin awarded $10.5M to fight opioid epidemic

Wisconsin awarded $10.5M to fight opioid epidemic

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 17, 2019 1:04 pm

The U.S. Justice Department awarded Wisconsin about $10.5 million to combat the ongoing national opioid epidemic. The grants will help law-enforcement and public-health officials combat substance abuse and respond to overdoses.

In press releases sent Tuesday, the DOJ said the Western District of Wisconsin received about $8.5 million, and the Eastern District received more than $2 million. The money is being distributed to these agencies and in these amounts:

  • Wisconsin Department of Justice, $5 million
  • Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, $1.2 million
  • City of Madison, $1.2 million
  • Juneau County, $1.1 million
  • Barron County, $646,951
  • Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians, $551,170
  • Washington County $500,000
  • Waukesha County, $376,811

The grants will help law enforcement officers, emergency responders and treatment professionals coordinate their response to overdoses; provide services to children and youth; support drug and treatment courts; combat prescription-drug abuse; provide assistance to forensic labs; and support opioid-related research.

